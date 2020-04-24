Rain is possible for parts of the area on Saturday, with a small severe threat. Clearing skies arrive Sunday and into the first part of next week.
Saturday will start with a few clouds, then showers and storms are more likely late afternoon. The best chance for any strong storms will likely be across NC location, but we’ll all need to keep an eye to the sky. Tornado threat is low, while damaging wind and hail threats are at about a medium level.
Skies will clear after 9PM Saturday, leaving a nice rest of the weekend.
Sunday clears up and brings sunshine! Highs will rebound back into the 70s. The nice weather will stick around through Tuesday, then our next storm system will approach.
Right now it appears that a few strong storms are possible Wednesday, but the severe threat isn’t high. That could change, so stay tuned to the forecast for the latest toward mid-week.
