Warm and muggy conditions persist in the coming days, with showers and storms developing each afternoon. Some drier conditions should build back in by the end of the weekend, with limited rain chances.
A cold front settles in close to our area today, increasing our rain and storm threat in the afternoon. This morning, expect a few isolated showers and muggy conditions in the low 70s. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon with more widespread storm activity. Isolated storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind and lightning, as well as small hail.
Saturday will bring another round of “repeat” weather, with PM storms and hot and muggy conditions. Sunday and Monday look a bit drier once the front moves out, with highs holding steady in the mid to upper 80s.
Much of next week will feature typical "summertime" weather around here, with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees, along with isolated rain showers and pop up storms each afternoon.
All the while, we continue tracking Tropical Storm Barry as it threatens the Louisiana coastline. Coastal rain in those areas could add up to more than 6-12" for some spots, with landfall expected sometime Saturday morning. Any local impact would remain very small, with spotty rain and muggy conditions, but major flooding and rising water will happen along the Gulf region.
