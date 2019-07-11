Warm and muggy, with showers and storms developing each afternoon! That’s the story through Saturday, before we see some drier times settle in for Sunday and Monday.
Spotty showers and storms will be around through this evening, with heavy rain and lightning as the primary threats. Conditions will dry out by the morning Friday.
The front will be settling in closer to our area for Friday, and that will increase our rain chances. Expect more widespread storm activity with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday will bring another round of “repeat” weather, with PM storms and hot and muggy conditions. Sunday and Monday look a bit drier once the front moves out.
All the while Tropical Storm Barry will be threatening the Louisiana coastline toward late Friday into Saturday. Expect very little impacts here, but major flooding and rising water will happen along the gulf region.
