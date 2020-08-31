Storm chances build today, but back off later in the week. The heat of mid-summer returns, plus there are several areas to watch in the tropics for potential developing storms this week.
Starting with a few showers and temperatures in the 60s and 70s, expect rain and storms to develop. Today brings this week's best chance for numerous thunderstorms, along with a marginal risk for severe weather. There could be hail and destructive winds with some storms. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s Upstate, and closer to 80 degrees in the mountains.
A couple showers and storms come Tuesday, with a mostly cloudy sky and hotter temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
The rest of the week becomes less active with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 90s, and stretching into the mid-80s for the mountains. Overnight lows stay warm in the 60s and low 70s.
As we enter the second half of hurricane season, the tropics are getting active. There's a broad trough of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico to the SE coast. This could develop into a system the next few days..but it's moving out to sea. The only effects would be rough surf and riptides in SC and NC.
There's another disturbance in the Caribbean that could develop the next few days and it's current track takes it towards the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico. Plus, there's a disturbance coming off of Africa and it has a 20% of developing over the next few days. We'll keep you updated on all of these areas.
