One more "typical" summer day around 90 degrees with afternoon storms comes to the Carolinas today, but as sunshine moves in starting Wednesday, high temperatures will skyrocket. We should stay below records, but it will likely feel over 100 degrees through the end of the week.
Today, a dry morning with sticky, warm air in the 60s and low 70s will turn stormy in the afternoon. Major downpours and frequent lightning will become likely, though the widespread severe threat remains low. Highs reach 90 Upstate and 86 in the mountains, with the overnight dropping into the 60s and low 70s.
Wednesday through Friday, conditions dry out and added sunshine brings on major heat. Highs will reach the mid-90s in the Upstate, and getting to 90 in the mountains. Heat indices will top 100 in many places due to the humidity. Lows at night will be in the 60s and low 70s, staying muggy.
Drink extra water, stay cool, and check on the elderly and keep your pets comfortable!
Over the weekend, it stays in the 80s to low 90s with typical summer pop-up rain chances each afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.