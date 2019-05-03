(FOX Carolina) - Storms become likely this weekend as a front moves in. The best chance for rain will come late Saturday into early Sunday.
Early Saturday will be the best time to get outside! Temps will be in the 70s with just a few clouds.
Saturday afternoon a front will approach and kick off showers and t-storms. A few could pack damaging wind, so if the skies darken be sure to get yourself and your family inside. Timeframe that looks most active for storms right now is 2PM-7PM. Highs will warm into the low 80s.
A few showers will linger into Saturday night, leaving the beginning of Sunday a bit soggy. By the afternoon it will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s for Cinco De Mayo! Rain chances should go down to about 20% by your late afternoon and evening festivities.
Mostly dry and warm conditions will dominate into next week.
