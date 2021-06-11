Showers and storms continue in the forecast through Saturday, but Sunday will begin a drier trend! Next week will get hotter, ahead of some potential rain late week.
Tonight will bring scattered showers and storms through 11PM. Expect some clouds early Saturday, then partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms will develop late day. The best chance for rain will be between 4-8PM, with isolated strong storms possible.
Sunday will be mostly dry, but a couple late day showers could still pop. Expect highs in the low to upper 80s.
Monday will bring the return of 90s to the Upstate, with a dry stretch of weather ahead. Monday through Thursday look mostly dry, then we may end up with some rain by late week from a system in the gulf. Stay tuned!
