A cold front comes through today, bringing widespread rain and storms. Isolated storms could become strong to severe, but it all clears out to sunshine and colder air to end the work-week. We break down the forecast below.
Rain has moved in with a stronger breeze at times. As a front moves in, storms build and could become severe with damaging wind, hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. From the heavy rain, some areas could see over an inch flooding is a concern. Don't drive into flooded waters. Flood Watches and warnings have been issued. Check our weather alerts page for info.
High temperatures will end up in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid-60s for the mountains. The storms should moves out completely late this evening, leading to a clearing sky overnight and much colder air in the 30s to near 40 degrees. High peaks near the TN line could see some brief snow as the system wraps up.
Thursday turns breezy and chilly, despite the sunshine. A wind advisory is in place for parts of the mountains to account for this. Highs reach just the 40s to mid-50s. Overnight, a freeze takes over, with lows at and below freezing across the entire area.
Friday brings more sunny and cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s, with another night around and below freezing.
For the Easter holiday weekend the weather looks great. It will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. For the mountains temperatures top out in the 60s both days, slightly warmer on Sunday.
Next week looks to hold on to dry weather for several days, with limited clouds and a warm-up into the mid and upper 70s by mid-week.
