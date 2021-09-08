After showers and t-storms tonight, expect a drying trend for the end of the week.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s for the mountains and mid 80s in the Upstate. The nights turn cooler as humidity goes down, so expect a low of 60 for the Upstate and 55 in the mountains.
Friday will be seasonably warm with dry conditions for high school football or whatever else you have planned! Friday night will be crisp and cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s area-wide!
This weekend looks mostly dry with highs in the 80s on Saturday, with approaching 90 on Sunday for the Upstate.
