Temperatures heat up this week, as all eyes remain on the Gulf of Mexico. We could see some rain by Friday into Saturday from tropical moisture associated with Laura.
Tonight will bring a chance for showers with lows down to 70 in the Upstate and 64 for the mountains. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to start with scattered showers and t-storms possible. Rain chance will be about 40% with highs in the 79-85 range, depending on where clouds linger for the longest.
We should see a couple drier day before storms are back in the forecast on Friday into Saturday, with will be partially from the moisture of Laura’s remnants.
Here’s the latest on the tropics:
Marco is weakening and will bring persistent rains along the Louisiana and Texas coasts through Wednesday. Laura is set to make landfall near the TX/LA border Wednesday evening as a category 2 hurricane with winds upwards of 100 miles per hour near the center.
As Laura moves inland it will weaken to a depression by late Thursday into Friday. The remains of the storm will brush by the Carolinas to the north, putting our western North Carolina counties in the most likely area for rain and possible severe weather on Friday evening through Saturday.
We’ll be fine tuning the forecast as we get closer to Laura’s close pass by our area. There could be a small tornado threat with the circulation of the system, and we’ll be able to give a good timeframe and threat area (if one develops) toward mid-week.
