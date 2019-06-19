A good chance for storms is back in the forecast for Thursday, followed by hotter and drier weather! The first full weekend of summer will bring the 90s back!
Tonight expected isolated showers will lows down to 70 in the Upstate and 64 for the mountains. A few t-storms will be possible toward the Thursday morning commute as a complex of rain moves in and weakens. We’ll see a lull in rain midday before a few more storms could fire between 3-6PM. Any of the afternoon storms could be severe, with damaging wind being the primary threat.
Rain clears out Thursday night, leaving hot and dry conditions for Friday, which happens to be our first day of summer! Highs will reach 90 in the Upstate and 85 for the mountains, which is near normal for the time of year!
Isolated PM storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday with continued hot conditions. Our typical June weather will continue into next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.