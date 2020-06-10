Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely this evening followed by a much sunnier 2nd half of the week!
Thunderstorms will continue to be spread across the area the rest of the evening and should exit the area by midnight at the latest.
There's also a small chance that a couple of these storms could cause some localized flooding, small hail and damaging wind gusts.
Once the rain exits, sunnier weather enters Thursday with highs in the 80s to near 90 with humidity still on the higher side.
Much better days will be had in terms of lower humidity on Friday and Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s.
Spotty afternoon showers and storms return on Sunday and will likely continue into early next week as highs stay close to average.
