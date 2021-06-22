This morning starts with scattered rain, becoming heavy at times. Rain and thunderstorms will move across the area until late this afternoon. After that expect clearing skies. Any storms that develop today could be strong to severe. Torrential rain, damaging winds and hail will be the main threats, especially south of I-85 today. Stay weather aware today! High temperatures today should reach the lower 80s in the Upstate with middle to upper 70s in the mountains.
After all the rain storms, expect dry conditions tonight with a clearing sky. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s to lower 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful with a good mix of sun and clouds, but much cooler than usual for this time of year. Highs will peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Temperatures and the humidity start to get noticeably higher towards the end of the week and over the weekend. Stray showers and storms possible Friday and Saturday, with a better chance of rain Sunday stretching into next week. No day however will be a washout, so just have a rain plan if you head outdoors. Highs will be in the middle 80s in the Upstate with upper 70s to the lower 80s in the mountains.
