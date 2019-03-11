We'll experience some stray light rain this evening, followed by decreasing clouds and lows in the middle 30s to lower 40s by Tuesday morning.
After the chilly start, the rest of the day Tuesday will be sunny and mild with highs in the lower and middle 60s.
Wednesday will be a touch cloudier, but still combined with decent sunshine, which at the end of the day will end up being nearly identical to Tuesday.
A system from the west will approach the area Thursday causing rain to move through both Thursday and Friday along with a few thunderstorms.
Luckily, that should leave us dry for St. Patrick's Day weekend, but a bit cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.