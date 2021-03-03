For the overnight hours we're looking at clear skies and chilly conditions with lows in the upper 30s in the Upstate and low 30s for the mountains.
Thursday brings full sunshine back to the forecast with high temperatures reaching the low 70s in the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains.
The week ends with a few more clouds and a bit cooler Friday and slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 50s for the mountains to near 60 degrees in the Upstate. Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
More clouds are expected Saturday and we could see a slight chance of a shower. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 50s in the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains. Saturday night will be in the low to mid 30s with partly cloudy skies.
Sunday returns to sunshine with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Warmer air will arrive next week.
