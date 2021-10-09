Our weather pattern certainly has been streaky the past few weeks, with a stretch of dry weather, then several days of rain, and now it's back to the dry weather for a while.
Overnight, we're looking at mostly clear skies, with some patchy fog possible in the mountains. Overnight lows will be near 60 in the Upstate, with mid 50s expected in the mountains.
The weekend ends nice with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to near 80 in the Upstate with mid 70s in the mountains. Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows in the low 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
For next week, we settle into a dry pattern as high pressure will control our weather, with a couple of weak cold fronts. Expect mostly sunny skies through mid week, then partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the week. Temperatures will gradually warm through the low 80s, with mild upper 70s in the mountains. At night skies will be mostly clear with lows in the low 60s, except mid to upper 50s in the mountains.
The next chance of showers could happen next Saturday with a cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with low 70s in the mountains.
