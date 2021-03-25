There are currently TWO TORNADO WARNINGs issued for the area.
The first is issued for Henderson, Polk, Greenville, and Spartanburg counties until 3:30 p.m.
Pickens and Transylvania had been included as well but warnings for those areas have expired.
The second is for Hart, Elbert, and Franklin counties in Georgia until 3:45 p.m.
LATEST FORECAST:
Scattered storms are moving in, with another round expected later tonight. We have a small severe threat with the afternoon round, mainly between about 3-7PM, then we'll be waiting on another round overnight.
A few stronger storms are possible, with damaging wind, hail and a small tornado threat.
The severe threat with tonight's system is lower than the system that affected us last week, but you’ll still want to have a way to get weather alerts! Storms could roll through as you are sleeping, so have a way to be woken up if it gets bad.
The sky will slowly clear Friday, ending with sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Another wave of rain comes in Saturday and Sunday, with a low severe threat but some heavy rain potential.
Stay weather aware!
