Mild and muggier conditions take over through this week, with a threat for storms by Thursday. More rain is expected toward the weekend as well.
Thursday will be warmer and a bit humid with highs in the 70s for most spots. Showers will be likely early on, and a few storms could bubble up toward the afternoon and evening. However, the main line of storms will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday morning. A few stronger storms are possible, with damaging wind, hail and a small tornado threat.
The severe threat with the Thursday night system is way lower than the system that affected us last week, but you’ll still want to have a way to get weather alerts! In fact storms could roll through as you are sleeping, so have a way to be woken up if it gets bad!
We’ll slowly clear Friday, then we should get a lull in the rain through early Saturday. Another wave of rain comes in Saturday night into Sunday, with a low severe threat but some heavy rain potential.
