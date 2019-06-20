**A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH is in effect for all of Upstate South Carolina, northeast Georgia and the North Carolina foothills until 10 PM**
A good chance for storms is back in the forecast this afternoon/evening, with severe weather possible. Summer officially begins on Friday, and that brings back a pattern of hotter days with lesser storm chances.
Developing clouds and scattered strong storms are expected to form this afternoon, with damaging wind and large hail the primary concerns. While isolated rain could last into the night, the main storms should move out by 7 PM.
Rain clears out late overnight, leaving hot and dry conditions for Friday, which happens to be the first day of summer! Highs will reach 91 in the Upstate and 83 for the mountains, which is near normal for the time of year.
Isolated storms stay possible each afternoon through the weekend, with highs reaching the 80s to lower 90s both days. This typical June weather pattern will continue into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.