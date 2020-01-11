A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the area this evening capable of producing damaging wind, isolated flooding, and perhaps an isolated tornado or two.
The line of storms will sweep through west to east from 6 PM and move out to the east by midnight.
That will lead to a better Sunday weather-wise with some sunshine and highs in the middle 60s to lower 70s.
On and off rain will return to the area Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as temperatures stay above average.
Rain chances will likely decrease Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will return closer to normal in the 50s.
Rain becomes likely again next Saturday.
