Rain and thunderstorms will move through the area this evening which could produce damaging winds and large hail.
Most of the storms should be all done with by 10 PM, and the rest of the night will be dry with patchy fog and lows in the middle and upper 60s.
Wednesday will start on somewhat of a cloudy note, but those should break up a little by the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle/upper 80s.
There's also a slight chance at a stray shower or two, but overall Wednesday looks much drier.
Another front will move through on Thursday which will bring another round of scattered thunderstorms, a few of which that could also become severe.
That will leave us drier and warmer Friday and this weekend with highs around 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Rain chances will not be zero, but nothing outside of pop-up storms will be the extent of this weekend's rain.
