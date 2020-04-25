Thunderstorms will be spotty this evening, but those that do form could produce large hail, damaging wind, and possibly an isolated tornado.
The area with the highest likelihood of this is along and north of I-85 for the northern Upstate to the western North Carolina mountains and NE Georgia (those in the yellow-shaded area in the above graphic).
The main threats in these areas will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
The primary time frame for these thunderstorms is from about 5-10 PM from west to east and should completely end shortly after 10 PM.
After these storms move out, expect a much better day on Sunday with spotty showers in the WNC mountains (possibly even some snow above 5000 feet) and some sun and highs in the 60s to near 70 for the rest of the area.
There will also be a brisk westerly/northwesterly breeze at 10-20 mph with some higher gusts at times.
Expect a warm-up for the first half of next week with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to mid/upper 70s.
Our next storm system looks to bring more rain and thunderstorms by Wednesday in which severe weather can't be ruled out, but too early to determine now.
Thursday through next weekend looks quieter with highs rising from the 70s to the 80s in the Upstate by next Saturday.
