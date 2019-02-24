Our strong wind will continue into early Monday morning, which will be followed by sunshine and highs in the 60s for a few days.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the WNC mountains/foothills above through 7 AM Monday for the possibility of 40+ mph gusts with even higher gusts possible higher up which is where a HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Yancey, Mitchell and McDowell Counties.
The wind will gradually diminish throughout the day Monday, which will lead to a gorgeous day with highs in the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky.
Tuesday will be even warmer with some places reaching near 70 degrees.
Clouds will build back into the area Wednesday as multiple weak disturbances begin to sweep through from the south.
This means spotty showers are a possibility Wednesday and Thursday.
A stronger piece of energy will move through Friday and Saturday which will mean scattered showers for most of the area as highs stay in the 60s to near 70.
Behind this system though, a blast of cold air returns to start the month of March which will likely put highs back into the 40s and 50s, and will remain in place for a few days.
