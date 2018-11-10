Temperatures for the first time this season will drop below freezing in the Upstate, northeast Georgia and the NC foothills.
That's why a FREEZE WARNING is in effect tonight through 9 AM Sunday with lows forecast to reach the 20s in the mountains and lower 30s elsewhere.
The rest of the day Sunday will be plenty bright and plenty chilly with highs only in the 40s in the mountains and lower and middle 50s in the Upstate.
Clouds will build in Sunday night ahead of a cold front that will bring a chilly rain into the area throughout the day Monday, and the first half of Tuesday.
Some high elevations could even experience a brief rain/snow mix Monday night and Tuesday night, but it wouldn't result any major accumulations.
We'll be all dried up from that system Wednesday as cold air stubbornly remains over the area bringing highs in the 40s/50s and lows in the 30s.
Temperatures will climb a little bit Thursday and Friday accompanied by sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60.
There's also the off chance at a passing shower both days, but it doesn't look like anything huge at this point.
Next weekend looks like another chilly one with highs dropping back into the 50s with a SLIGHT chance at some mountain flurries.
