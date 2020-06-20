Temperatures climb to summer standards this weekend, as we officially usher in the season later today. Father’s Day looks mostly dry before scattered storms return next week.
Today features a mix of sun and clouds as highs reach easily into the 80s, nearing 90 degrees for parts of the Upstate. There will be a few showers or storms this afternoon and evening, but the coverage looks relatively less compared to previous days.
Father’s Day Sunday looks pretty hot, especially considering how cool it has been lately! Highs will approach 91 degrees in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains. Rain should be minimal, with the chance at less than 20% - great day for the pool or the lake!
Our pattern becomes more unsettled next week, mainly for Tuesday and Wednesday as another front arrives. We should get some drier weather toward Thursday and Friday of next week.
