High pressure will continue to slide to our east, allowing warmer and more humid conditions to return to the Upstate and mountains. Shower and storm chances increase through the week ahead.
Overnight, we're looking at mostly clear skies and temperatures a little warmer than they have been. By Monday morning, temperatures will settle in the middle 60s for the Upstate with near 60 degrees in the mountains.
For Monday and Tuesday the heat and humidity increase. Most of us remain dry, with a few showers or storms possible in the mountains on Tuesday. Highs will be near 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Shower and storm chances increase beginning Wednesday, with isolated showers and storms into next weekend. Highs will be in the 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
At this point, the remnants are expected to stay across Texas, Louisiana, and the gulf coast. But if the models trend different, this could include higher rain chances for us. We'll watch it!
