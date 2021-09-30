Happy Thursday! We hope you have been enjoying the dry conditions and sunshine so far this week. Summer-like conditions resume today with slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow. We break down the forecast below.
Today features a mostly sunny sky with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s across the region. The winds today will be fairly light, but will pick up a touch after a weak front moves through. No rain is expected with the frontal boundary but temperatures tomorrow drop a few degrees from it. Temperatures will settle into the upper 70s to lower 80s with varying clouds. That nice weather will stretch into the weekend also.
Next week brings another front which will slowly move through, or briefly stall out over the southeast. This will bring shower chances from Monday through Wednesday, though the rain should stay scattered. With the showers, expect highs to cool off in the 70s for most, with a limited Upstate locations reaching the lower 80s.
In the tropics we are watching Sam and Victor. As of now neither pose a threat to the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.