A classic July summer pattern continues with daily afternoon storm chances.
This morning is starting dry but with some patchy fog from yesterday's rain. Temperatures will climb into the 80s to lower 90s - not quite as warm as previous days, but still quite hot and humid!
Storm chances begin increasing after lunch and will last into the evening hours. Much like yesterday, pockets of stronger storms are possible with damaging wind as storms collapse. Lots of lightning and heavy rain with small flooding issues will also be possible.
This same forecast will be on repeat through much of the weekend - mornings will be dry and the afternoons and evenings will be stormy for some.
Next week brings more afternoon storm chances that could taper slightly toward mid-week, but there appears to be growing consensus of stormy days sticking around.
