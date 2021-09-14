Happy Tuesday! We hope you have been enjoying the sunshine this week. While we have fairly nice weather today, tomorrow brings more rain and storms with increasing chances later this week due to moisture from Nicholas. We break down the forecast below.
Expect a sticky, humid feel to the air again today. Highs reach near 90 in the Upstate and lower to middle 80s in the mountains, with general sunshine. Late in the afternoon, showers and isolated storms will pop up in the higher elevations.
Shower and storm chances increase for everyone starting tomorrow and will last through the end of the week and into the weekend as moisture from the tropics moves in. Highs drop back off to the lower and middle 80s across the area, with some mountain spots topping out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. No day will be a washout, but rain comes on and off.
Watching the tropics Nicholas made landfall early this morning in Texas as a CAT 1 hurricane. This system is dumping rain across eastern Texas and the track looks to stay south of us with heavy rain in places across Louisiana. Some moisture looks to track into parts of the Carolinas towards the end of the week, ushering in higher rain chances.
