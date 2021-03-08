Happy Monday everyone! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of a new work-week.
After a beautiful weekend with cooler temperatures, warmer air is on the way. High temperatures today will jump into the lower and middle 60s region-wide with sunny skies.
Tuesday warms up a bit more, with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees again with plenty of sunshine. This will be similar for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday just with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower and middle 70s.
Saturday temperatures will last in the 70s area-wide with a few more clouds building in thanks to a disturbance that should be to our north. A few showers and sprinkles will arrive Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.