Happy Wednesday everyone! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope you are enjoying the sunshine!
Just like yesterday we will have a good mix of sun and clouds today, along with above average temperatures. High temperatures today will jump into the lower 70s across the Mountains with middle 70s expected in the Upstate.
That will be the same weather story for Thursday. Friday will be even warmer with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s region-wide. However, clouds will increase Friday ahead of our next disturbance.
Saturday a brief shower will be possible, with more scattered rain chances Sunday. Temperatures will be back in the 60s and 70s this weekend with mostly cloudy skies.
We have a better chance of rain early next week with more seasonable temperatures.
Have a great day!
