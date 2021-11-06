For the overnight hours, we'll hang onto mostly cloudy skies across the Upstate, with clearing across the mountains. It will be breezy and chilly with lows in the low 40s, with low 30s in the mountains.
Remember to set the clocks back one hour before bed!
We'll salvage the second half of the weekend with decreasing clouds and increasing sunshine, and warmer temperatures too! Highs will be in the mid 60s for the Upstate, with near 60 in the mountains. Sunday night will be mainly clear and quite chilly with lows near 40 for the Upstate, and mid 30s in the mountains.
Monday through Wednesday will feature sunny to partly cloudy skies, with more clouds in the mountains. Temperatures warm above normal with low 70s in the Upstate, and mid to upper 60s in the mountains. At night we'll see dry and chilly conditions with lows in the 40s, and some 30s in the mountains.
A cold front approaches the region on Thursday kicking off some rain showers, and they will linger into the overnight and a part of Friday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s, expect lows in the 40s and 50s.
Next weekend looks colder and dry with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
