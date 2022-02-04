Clouds will continue to diminish overnight as colder air spills in, although this will be a slower process in the mountains. There may even be a lingering flurry or two in the highest elevations along the Tennessee line, but these will diminish away by morning along with the clouds. Lows in the upstate will mostly settle in the low 30s, with low to mid 20s expected in the mountains.
Conditions should remain generally dry and cool through the weekend as it looks now, though the coast and midlands could see some Saturday showers late in the day. Clear skies are expected locally with highs mainly in the 40s. Mountain locations likely won't make it out of the 30s on Saturday, so despite the sun, it will be a chilly weekend!
A slow warm-up is in store for next week with general sunshine, though a quick local burst of showers becomes possible on Monday.
