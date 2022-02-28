Sunny skies will be the name of the game for the remainder of our Monday! Not only that, temperatures will get a nice bump up compared to the chilly readings on Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 50s in the mountains today, with temps topping out around 60 upstate.
A sprawling dome of high pressure over the eastern United States will continue to slowly build east over the next several days, meaning Monday will be just the beginning of a very quiet week! Mostly clear skies will continue tonight, and it will be chilly with lows falling to the low and mid 30s. Patchy fog will be possible, but is not expected to be quite a widespread as the past few mornings.
Mostly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures continuing to warm toward the 60s and 70s, giving us another nice taste of Spring!
The weekend looks great, too! Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday through Sunday, with highs remaining in the 60s to low 70s. That's great news for the upcoming Bassmaster Classic Lake Hartwell, kicking off officially on Friday!
