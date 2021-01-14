Good morning!
Thursday will be the last warmer day for a while with mostly sunny skies and temperatures approaching 60 for the Upstate and mid 50s for the mountains. Thursday night will be cold once again with lows in the mid 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s for the mountains.
On Friday we'll see a sharp cold front move through the region, possibly producing some snow and rain showers in the mountains and maybe a few showers in the Upstate. High temperatures occur early in the day with low 50s in the Upstate and upper 40s for the mountains, then falling in the afternoon.
Friday night will be cold with lows in the mid 20s for the mountains and close to 30 in the Upstate.
The weekend will be cold with highs only in the 40s to near 50 in the Upstate and upper 30s and low 40s for the mountains. Lows will be in the 20s for the mountains and 30s for the Upstate.
