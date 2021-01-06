Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great day and we welcome you to the half-way point.
Today will feature sun and clouds, with cooler but seasonable temperatures. High temperatures today will range from the 40s in the Mountains to the 50s in the Upstate.
Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next disturbance. Low temperatures will drop near freezing in the Upstate and 20s in the Mountains. Stay warm!
Thursday will start dry, but rain will arrive during the early evening hours in the Upstate and snow developing in the Mountains as the area of low pressure moves closer.
Expect widespread precipitation Friday. Locations south of I-85 will see mainly rain, I-85 to the northern Upstate gets a rain snow mix, and then widespread snow from the SC/NC state line to points north and west. Temperatures will only be in the 30s and 40s.
Travel will be treacherous, especially Friday morning. Be safe! Stay tuned for the latest on the forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.