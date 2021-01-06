Nicole says we'll see temps only reaching the low 50s today. She has a preview of some wintery weather headed to the area later this week.

Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great day and we welcome you to the half-way point.

Today will feature sun and clouds, with cooler but seasonable temperatures. High temperatures today will range from the 40s in the Mountains to the 50s in the Upstate.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next disturbance. Low temperatures will drop near freezing in the Upstate and 20s in the Mountains. Stay warm!

Thursday will start dry, but rain will arrive during the early evening hours in the Upstate and snow developing in the Mountains as the area of low pressure moves closer. 

1-6 2

Expect widespread precipitation Friday. Locations south of I-85 will see mainly rain, I-85 to the northern Upstate gets a rain snow mix, and then widespread snow from the SC/NC state line to points north and west. Temperatures will only be in the 30s and 40s.

1-6

Travel will be treacherous, especially Friday morning. Be safe! Stay tuned for the latest on the forecast. 

