The weekend ends cloudy and chilly with increasing rain with a cold front. The rain will start in the mountains earlier in the day, then spread into the Upstate late afternoon into the evening. Pockets of heavier rain are possible. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s in the evening hours.
The rain ends later in the evening, maybe as a little snow in the higher elevations, then clearing and colder by Monday morning, with mid 30s for the Upstate and 20s in the mountains.
For Monday, we'll see alot of sunshine, with low 50s for the Upstate, and mid 40s in the mountains for highs. Monday night will be quite cold with lows in the mid 20s, except teens in the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, but cold, with highs only in the 40s with lows in the teens and 20s.
The rest of the week looks a bit warmer with highs in the 50s with increasing clouds.
