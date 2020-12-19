For the overnight hours we're looking at scattered showers headed our way. It'll be chilly but for most of us it's mainly a cold rain overnight but higher in the mountains there could be some snow mixed in. Lows will be in the 30s overnight will steady or rising temperatures.
Sunday morning is looking a bit wet with scattered showers, but not everyone will get wet. Showers will start to decrease late morning, otherwise we'll see some sunshine for the rest of the day and temperatures near 50 for the Upstate and mid 40s for the mountains.
Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 30s.
Monday through Wednesday looks great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains with lows in the 30s.
A significant cold front will head our way Thursday, Christmas Eve, and give us a steady rain, could be heavy at times. As colder air works in the rain likely changes to snow Thursday night in the mountains. The Upstate will see the rain end Christmas Day, possibly as some snow flurries.
Highs on Thursday top out in the mid 50s with only upper 30s Christmas Day with sunshine for the Upstate. For the mountains on Thursday we'll see highs near 50 but only low 30s Christmas Day. Lows will in the 20s and 30s.
