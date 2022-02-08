Fog will continue to thin out today, paving the way for mostly sunny skies regionwide this afternoon. We'll even get a nice bump in the temperatures too, with Upstate highs topping out in the mid 50s. The mountains of North Carolina will remain chillier, but still warmer than on Monday, climbing to the upper 40s to around 50.
Clear skies tonight will help to make for another round of cold overnight temperatures. Expect lows around 30 across the Upstate, and mid 20s in the mountains. More sunshine on the way for Wednesday, with highs well into the 50s!
By Thursday, we'll see temperatures near 60 in the Upstate, with low 60s continuing into Friday and Saturday. Cooler 50s will prevail in the mountains under mainly sunny skies. Lows at night will be in the 20s and 30s.
A cooldown returns by Sunday with highs in the 50s, 40s in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.