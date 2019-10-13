Beautiful weather Monday will be followed by some more rain Tuesday night which will usher in a pretty big chill later in the week.
Thunder-showers will be moving in and out of the area over the next few hours mainly south of I-85.
The rest of the night will bring gradual clearing and lows in the lower 50s in the upstate and middle 40s in the mountains.
Patchy fog is possible Monday morning, but the rest of the day will be sunny with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s.
Tuesday will bring increasing clouds ahead of another cold front which will bring scattered to widespread showers Tuesday night.
Lingering showers remain possible Wednesday morning, but the rest of the day will bring some sun and highs in the 60s and 70s.
The big chill arrives Thursday morning with temperatures forecast to be in the middle and upper 30s in the mountains (40s in the upstate).
Highs will likely only reach the 60s to near 70 both Thursday and Friday as Friday mornings temperatures also look to be in the 30s and 40s.
This could create some patchy frost in some areas in western North Carolina during this cold mornings.
Temperatures should bounce back into the 70s by next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.