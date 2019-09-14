Sunday will bring more sunshine ahead of a dry stretch of weather next week as temperatures fluctuate a bit.
Expect a few stray evening storms, but the rest of the night will be quiet with lows in the middle and upper 60s under a clearing sky.
Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle to upper 80s in the mountains.
A wedge of cooler air will set up mid-week and likely stay in place through next weekend which will mean highs in the upper 70s in the mountains and near 80 in the Upstate.
There will also be more clouds up above which will bring a slight chance for isolated rain in the mountains.
We'll start to see a bit more sunshine by next weekend helping temperatures bounce back a bit.
