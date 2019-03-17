Morning temperatures will be chilly and afternoons will be sunny and slightly below average as our rain-less stretch continues.
Lows tonight will be in the 30s area-wide under a clear sky.
After the chilly start, expect highs Monday to reach the lower 50s in the mountains and lower 60s in the Upstate accompanied by a bright blue sky.
Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 50s area-wide, but at least we should be back near 60 by Wednesday.
Wednesday is also when Spring officially begins, and temperatures will start to feel more like it in the days to follow.
Expect a bigger warm-up Thursday through next weekend bringing highs back into the 60s to near 70 in the Upstate and well into the 60s in the mountains.
