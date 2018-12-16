Sunshine and above average temperatures continue into the early and middle part of this week before more rain arrives Thursday.
Expect lows tonight to drop into the middle and upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.
Highs on Monday will reach the middle 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate as the sun shines brightly.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly cooler near 60 during the afternoon in the Upstate while the mountains stay in the middle 50s.
Rain will gradually push into the area beginning late Wednesday night creating a soggy set-up for Thursday.
Friday will bring more broken showers for most of the day with even some high elevation snow showers on the back side of the system Friday evening.
After it moves out, the weekend before Christmas will be chilly but sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Christmas eve and day continue to look dry with only a slight chance for a few rain showers and highs in the 50s.
So, the White Christmas outlook for the Carolinas is still looking pretty bleak, but we'll let you know if that changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.