Sunshine and above average temperatures continue for a couple more days, with rain returning later this week.
A chilly morning in the 30s with a few passing clouds will clear to full sunshine today. Highs temperatures reach above average, in the low 60s in the Upstate and mid-50s in western North Carolina.
Tuesday and Wednesday will return to slightly cooler temperatures, near 60 during the afternoon in the Upstate while the mountains stay in the middle 50s. A few clouds may move in around midweek, but the entire region stays dry.
Rain will gradually push into the area beginning on Thursday, and becomes quite soggy for much of the day. The rain will limit high temperatures to the low 50s. Friday continues with broken showers for most of the day with highs around 50 degrees. Friday marks the first day of winter, so it will be appropriate that some high elevation snow showers could mix in on the back side of the system Friday evening.
The final weekend before Christmas will stay chilly but sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday.
The White Christmas Outlook for the Carolinas is bleak, as Christmas Eve and Day continue to look dry with only a slight chance for a few rain showers in the mountains, and highs in the 50s.
