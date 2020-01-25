We'll close out the weekend magnificently as Sunday brings more sunshine, but clouds and a few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning.
Expect a few passing clouds tonight with lows in the upper 20s in the mountains and lower 30s in the Upstate.
Sunday looks sunny for the most part with clouds beginning to build back into the area by sunset with highs in the lower and middle 50s.
A weak batch of moisture and energy will allow isolated showers to form Sunday night into the first half of Monday.
Otherwise, the rest of the area will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Some snow could also mix in from time to time in the high elevations of western North Carolina through Tuesday morning.
The rest of the area will be nice and sunny again Tuesday with temperatures staying about the same.
Isolated showers are possible again Wednesday as skies cloud up again, but not much rain is expected overall.
After another sunny mild day Thursday, another system looks to move in at some point between Friday and next Saturday.
As of now, it looks to be mostly a rain-maker, but we'll let you know if anything changes in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.