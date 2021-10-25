For the overnight hours we'll see clearing skies, with breezy and cooler conditions. Lows overnight will be in the low 50s for the Upstate, with mid 40s for the mountains.
Tomorrow and Wednesday look great as high pressure builds in, we'll see completely sunny to mostly sunny skies. We'll see breezy conditions at times with gusts over 30 mph, especially in the higher elevations. Highs will be near 70 for the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains. At night we'll see lows in the 40s and 50s, some 30s in the mountains.
The rain returns Thursday and continues into Friday, with much cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the low 60s for highs, with upper 50s in the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s in the Upstate and 40s in the mountains.
For the weekend we start to dry things out, with lingering showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Halloween at this point looks great, but on the cool side.
