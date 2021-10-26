Tuesday and Wednesday look great as high pressure builds in, we'll see completely sunny to mostly sunny skies. Expect a strong breeze at times, gusting from 20-30 mph at times, especially in the higher elevations. Highs reach near 70 for the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains. Tonight drops to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Rain returns Thursday, with spotty showers lasting into Friday, with much cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the low 60s for highs, with mid-50s in the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to around 50 degrees.
For the weekend we start to dry out, with lingering showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Halloween at this point looks great with sunny skies, but on the cool side in the 60s during the day, but quickly dropping into the 40s overnight.
