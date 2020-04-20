The wind picks up Tuesday before more rain and storms arrive by Thursday.
Tonight will bring a clear sky and lows in the 40s to near 50 with light winds accompanying.
Expect an overall nice day Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s with a northwesterly wind at 10-20+ mph and higher gusts.
Wednesday will be gorgeous with highs in the 60s and low 70s under a mostly sunny sky with a lighter wind.
Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Thursday with highs in the lower and middle 60s.
Severe weather isn't out of the question, but it's still a bit too early for specifics at this point.
Friday should be a beautiful day before more rain and thunderstorms return this weekend, which like Thursday, is still too early to determine severe weather potential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.