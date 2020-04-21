Quiet weather sticks around today and tomorrow before more rain and strong storms arrive Thursday.
This morning starts cool and mostly clear with temperatures generally in the 40s. A fast warm-up is expected today as highs reach the upper 60s to middle/upper 70s. A front could spark a few showers across the mountains and potentially into the Upstate this afternoon, but most places stay dry and quite breezy.
A wind advisory is in effect for Buncombe, Mitchell, Yancey, and McDowell counties until 10 PM. A frost advisory takes effect for Graham, Macon, Swain, and Jackson counties early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday starts chilly in the 30s to lower 70s with a sunny sky. Temperatures rebound into the upper 60s as high clouds filter in, but conditions stay dry and quite pleasant.
Thursday brings another active day potentially as strong to severe storms become possible in the afternoon hours. The highest threat looks to set up along and south of I-85, and this threat includes damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Storms clear out late Thursday evening.
Friday looks good with highs in the 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Another system swings in Saturday, bringing another chance of showers and storms. It looks like the higher severe threat may set up east of the region, but this will be watched closely.
