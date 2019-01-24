Colder air is moving in for the weekend and next week! Expect a good amount of sunshine with only small opportunities for rain/snow.
Tonight will be very chilly across our area. Lows will drop to 29 for the Upstate and 24 in the mountains for Friday morning. Through the day expect plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds. Highs will stay in the low to mid 40s.
Another sunny day is in store for Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 40s, then it gets very cold for Saturday night! Some mountain locations could get into the upper teens, while the Upstate will see temps ranging from 23-27.
More sunshine is in store for Sunday in the Upstate, while a quick moving system will bring some high mountain snow to western North Carolina. Next week will start milder in the 50s, then a MAJOR cold front will sweep through Tuesday. This will usher in the coldest air of the winter so far with lows in the teens for our entire area by late week.
This cold air will be part of the polar vortex fracturing to our north and a piece of it diving south. Expect highs on Thursday to be near freezing in the Upstate and in the 20s for the mountains. These conditions can lead to frozen pipes and can be deadly for those without good running heat and animals outside. Please take precautions as next week approaches!
